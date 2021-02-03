ENDSARS Panel: Woman Cries Out Over Murder of Husband By Police

By Okey Alozie

More shocking revelations have continued to emerge at the Imo State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra Judicial killings

On Wednesday, a woman from Ohaji by name Ojinere Ehirim testified that her husband was killed by the anti kidnapping team on the 7th of January 2015. This allegation was contained in the petition that she earlier submitted before the judicial panel known as the ENDSARS panel sitting at old High Court Owerri.

Mrs Ojinere Ehirim who gave her evidence on the 23rd day of December 2020 told the court that her husband Mr Onyinyechi Ehirim a professional plumba from Amafor Obosima in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State was allegedly shot dead at a police check point in the area, adding that a young boy working under her husband as an apprentice was arrested and detained for one year by the police anti kidnapping squad. She accused the anti kidnapping squad of killing her husband for no justified reason.

She went further to testify that after killing her husband, the anti kidnapping police officers came for searching and discovered that her husband was innocent and at that point they police officers confessed.

She narrated that the police at Avu Obosima junction where his husband was killed gave her the information of her husband’s death.

During the cross examination, the police lawyer put it to her that her husband was a kidnapper but she answered no to the question.

The police lawyer requested her to tell the court the where about of master Uzochi who was with her husband at the point of the incident.

The woman told the court that the young boy Uzochi and his parents have packed out because of police threat.

When the police lawyer asked her to describe the identity of the policeman who said that her husband was innocent, the woman answered that she can’t.

She maintained that the police officers confessed that they killed innocent person.

At this point the Commission Chairman adjourned the matter to the 24th of February,2021.

The Chairman of the Commission demanded that all the police officers involved in case must appear in the next session.