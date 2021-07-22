Imo Assembly Hits Hard On PDP Lawmakers .Says Some Deserve Outright Recall



The Imo State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem has blasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers for misleading the public with falsehoods and unwholesome utterances.

This was as the House insisted that the recent suspensions of six of its members was legal, constitutional and necessary in order to preserve peace, stability and ensure progress of the legislative arm in the state.

The House Committee Chairman on Information, Ethics and Privileges, Hon. Johnson Duru stated this while reacting to media report credited to some PDP caucus in the House led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Anyadike Nwosu.

Duru accused the PDP lawmakers of behaving in manner unexpected of parliamentarians, stressing that some of them deserve to be recalled by their constituents for misrepresentation, ineffectiveness and lack of leadership acumen.

“The PDP lawmakers are not deserving to be lawmakers. A good number of them should be recalled by their constituents for reasons of ineptitude, truancy and lack of decorum.” he said.

The Imo Assembly spokesman also lauded the Speaker for his proactive leadership, adding, “for the first time since the inauguration of the 9th House has the house enjoyed stability. Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem has stabilized the house and the house has achieved tremendous legislative score card.

“The house has enjoyed robust debates to the extent that the opposition members have on more that one occasion passed a vote of confidence on the speaker.

“It is of note that speaker has been on the heel of the governor on any issues that bother on the house welfare. As far as the house is concerned, the Executive is purely separated from the legislature and the proper checks and balances have been maintained.”

He continued, “It is disheartening to read on print media an insinuation by the PDP lawmakers that Imo Speaker is acting Uzodinma’s script. The question that begs for an answer is “WHAT IS UZODINMA’s SCRIPT”??

“If Uzodinma’s Script is to ensure that good and durable infrastructures are put in place in Imo state, then I concur with the PDP lawmakers. If Uzodinma’s script is to ensure that Imo is Rescued, Restored and Restructured, then, what is wrong in being part of that script?

“If Uzodinma’s script is to ensure that the Legislative arm has financial autonomy, then what is wrong in acting along with him? If Uzodinma’s script is to improve the welfare of civil servants, then why should lawmakers kick against such script.”

“However, if at the wake of insecurity in the state with banditry and unknown Gun men, a group of disgruntled lawmakers feel it is time to add to the almost state of anarchy, then we as lawmakers who have the interest of the state at heart will vehemently kick against that.

“Our duty is not to sink the state but to work hands-in-gloves with the executive in matters of state emergency.” he added.