APC Postpones State Congress, Citing Independence Anniversary

Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its nationwide State Congresses slated for October 2nd by two weeks. The state congress will now hold on Saturday, October 16 nationwide. The decision to this effect was contained in a terse statement by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Secretary, Senator John James Akpanuduoedehe in Abuja on Wednesday night. Akpanudoedehe said an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course. He told The Nation told the state congress was postponed to give political office holders and party members the opportunity to mark the 61st independence anniversary.“They need to honor the country’s 61st independence anniversary which holds a day before the initial date fixed for the state congress informed the new date.“State Governors, ministers, and party members will be involved in the independence celebrations in their various states. The party decided to reschedule the state congress to allow all our members to participate in the independence celebration,” Akpanudoedehe hinted.