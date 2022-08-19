FIFA U-20 Women World Cup: Sir Obidinma Onyeali Extols Nigeria’s 100% Record

..Backs Falconets For The Trophy

The CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali has extolled the one hundred percent performance of the Nigeria Women U-20 football team at the on going FIFA World cup in Costa Rica.

Reacting shortly after the Falconets edged their Canadian counterparts 3-1 in their last group C match early Thursday morning (Nigerian time), Sir Obidinma who is son of Late Elkanah Onyeali, one of the first Nigerians who played professional football in UK who while in school wished to play for Liverpool FC but ended playing for Trammers Rovers FC among other clubs said the girls posses the spirit his dad exhibited during his playing days which according to him was characterised by resilient, dedication and above all discipline.

“The girls reminds me of my Dad’s attribute that helped him on his way to success both as a player and administration.

“The Falconets are indeed patriotic Nigerians as my Dad was showing resilience, dedication and discipline in their play and as you can see, it has taking them to the quarter final stage.

“I must commend their 100% performance so far and urge them not relent in their oars as they push for the final and ultimately the trophy.

“Am very confident that if they can sustain the tempo they have built in the group stage and stay more disciplined in their play and conduct, they have what it takes to win the trophy,” Sir Obidinma concluded.

The Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets set a World Cup group stage perfect record for themselves after beating Canada 3-1 in Alajuela on Thursday morning to finish with a perfect nine points out of nine in Group C.

Head Coach, Chris Danjuma Musa said before the encounter that his girls would seek to win even as a quarterfinal ticket was already in the bag, in order to sustain their winning mentality following hard-fought victories over France and Korea Republic. That was exactly what the Falconets did.

Africa’s best team conceded their first goal of the competition in an accidental manner, following goalkeeper Omini Oyono’s poor management of a backpass from Jumoke Alani that granted Kala Novak a fortuitous goal in less than two minutes.

Midfield impresario Esther Onyenezide, whose vicious curling shot earned all three points against Korea Republic late on, to send the Falconets into the last eight on Monday morning, scored from the penalty spot in the 24th minute to pull the Falconets level after defender, Mia Pante had handled the ball from a Blessing Okpe shot in the box.

The Falconets looked composed and surefooted in the middle with the return of Deborah Abiodun, who sat out the encounter with the Koreans, and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu also played an inspired game after starting for the first time in the tournament. Her firm header from a Blessing Okpe cross in the 15th minute missed narrowly.

Onyenezide shot Nigeria ahead, also from the spot, in the 32nd minute, after Simi Awujo’s dangerous play against Mercy Idoko, as the latter went for a header from Rofiat Imuran’s in -swinger, was penalized.

In the added time of first period, Idoko came close to scoring her first goal of the tournament, but her touch from another Imuran inswinger kissed the upright.

In the second half, the Falconets added pace and brilliant use of space to their game, and it was no surprise when Imuran, again with a visionary cross, set up substitute Chioma Olise for Nigeria’s third goal.

Their imperial campaign in the group stage earns the Falconets a quarter -final date with The Netherlands in Alajuela as on Monday by 1am (Nigeria time).