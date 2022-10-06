World Teachers’ Day; Education Minister Felicitates With Teachers

. Reals Out Govt Goodies

The Honourable Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has sent warm felicitations to the teachers in the country as World Teachers’ Day holds at Eagles Square, Abuja FCT on Wednesday, 5th August, 2022.

The minister while expressing immense joy to share the day with teachers notes that the new national teaching policy of the federal ministry of education is addressing the career path, remuneration, teaching standards, qualification and other germane issues to revitalize the teaching profession.

Rt Hon Opiah disclosed that education funding has also increased and planned to be gradually upped in the next four years to reach the recommended 20% global benchmark by 2025, adding that the implication of increased domestic funding is that more funds will be expended in empowering teachers.

Giving further enlightenment on what the ministry has done for the good of the teachers, the minister said that “Education for Change; A Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP) which consist of ten pillars with focus on reforming education in Nigeria, listed teacher education, capacity building and profession development as Pillar Five.

Said he “consequently, several hybrid trainings were organized on leadership, information and communication technology, strategic management, teaching methods, literacy and other relevant professional areas to add value to teaching expertise nationwide. The National Commission for Colleges of Education, (NCCE,) National Institute for Education Planning and Administration (NIEPA), National Teachers Institute (NTI) and Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) were all involved to ensure that pre-service and in-service trainings are harmonized”

Stating further on the progress the Buhari administration have been able to roll out for the good of the teachers and the profession, the minister revealed that the climax of the new dawn was the harmonized retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022, which provides for either 65 years of age or 40 years of service for retirement of teachers nationwide of which implementation commenced 1st January, 2021 at the federal level.

The minister assured the teachers that with the implementation of the new national teaching policy approved by the Presidency, Nigeria’s ranking will appreciate in the Global Teachers Status Index.

Rt Hon Opiah who wished the NUT members best of luck in this year’s celebration and activation of the President’s Teachers’ Schools Excellence Award (PT&SEA) opined that the UNESCO designated theme for the 2022 commemoration “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” surmises the trajectory of the teaching profession from the pre-colonial era till date.

The minister who stated that no education reform will take place without teachers requested the celebrants of the World Teachers Day to be mindful of the words of Andy Rooney which state “Most people end up with not more than five or six people who remember them. Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives.

“Teaching is definitely a noble profession. I wish all teachers in Nigeria, a happy celebration” he added.