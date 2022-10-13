Kanu Heads To Court Over Proscription Of  IPOB

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, will head to the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja today over the group’s proscription.

Kanu will seek to be joined as party in the appeal against IPOB’s proscription.

Information has it that Kanu will make the appeal through his legal team led by Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

In a chat with Newsmen, Ejimakor said: “Today, I will lead a team of lawyers to the Court of Appeal, Abuja to make a case for #MNK to be joined as a named party in the appeal against the proscription of IPOB.

“I will also be in tag-team with SAN Machukwu-Ume who is leading in the mother case against the proscription.”

Recall that the Nigerian Government had prescribed IPOB.

The separatist group was proscribed over its agitation for Biafra and by extension Nigeria’s break up.

In a bid to squash the Biafra agitation, in 2017, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had proscribed IPOB as a terrorist group.

The then acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Adamu Kafarati, granted the order proscribing IPOB following an application filed and moved by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).