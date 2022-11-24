Okenze Tobias Ekechi Imerienwe/Upe Unity Cup Kicks -Off Nov 26

..As Umuakara & Upe Knock Horns

The 7th edition of the Okenze Tobias Ekechi Imerienwe/Up Unity Football Competition will kick off on Saturday November 26, 2022 at the Umuoye Central School, Imerienwe in Ngor Okpala LGA by 3pm.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the Local Organizing Committee LOC, under the new leadership of Kamalu Ujunwa “Headliner”, the Five Team tournament will see defending Champions, Umunakara open hostilities against Upe in the 2022 edition.

The competition which is ably powered by a philanthropic son of Imerienwe and a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Dr TOE Ekechi is designed to empower talented Players in the area towards becoming professional players as well as helping to curb social vices in the area and it’s environs especially during the yuletide period.

Mr Ujunwa who thanked the sole sponsor for his faithfulness to the promise of making the tournament an annual event also commended the ingenuity and innovations of the former LOC Chairman, Mr Neville Okere which he noted elevated the competition’s rating as the best yuletide competition east of the Niger.

Past winners of competition include Umunakara, Umunam(2), Umuoye(2) and Amafor.