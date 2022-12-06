Imo APC Workers Threaten Strike Over Unpaid 8 Months Salary 

The All Progressive Congress, APC, workers, Imo chapter, on Monday threatened to go on strike following alleged non-payment of their salaries which they said have run into eight months.

Trumpeta gathered that the workers, who are mostly youths working as personal assistants to members of the State Working Committee of the party as well as cleaners and messengers have vowed to commence strike in two weeks if all other means to get their pay failed to yield positive results.

During Trumpeta’s visit to the party’s state secretariat, our reporter learnt that the rulling party’s office was in a state of shamble as there was power outage. It was regrettably gathered that the party, struggled to provide power supply, which in most cases were irregular.

Some of the workers who came to the secretariat were seen wearing sad looks on their faces and complaining that they had been spending their monies on transportation to the secretariat for the past eight months only to receive one month payment out of the outstanding arrears of 8 months.

One of them who looked very hungry and tired told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that Imo APC was owing staff arrears of eight months. APC is in distress in the state, he said.

While calling on Governor Hope Uzodimma to intervene in the matter, he stated that APC stands no chance of winning the coming 2023 general elections, if welfare of party officers at all levels are not given a priority attention.

He said some of the party workers are even struggling to put food on their table as it appears that there is a gang up against the party leadership in government house.

Also speaking, another visibly angry party official who also pleaded anonymity for fear of victimization said,” Imo APC is in a state of comatose as we speak. Some of the party officials myself inclusive are considering resignation. He accused some government house officials of sabotaging the effort of Hon. McDonald Ebere led Executives, citing cases where party assignments and responsibilities were hijacked and executed by government appointees in government house.

He explained that some of them have threatened to quit the party following alleged maltreatment , hinging their reasons on the fact that their salaries and other allowances have not been paid since October 16th, 2021, they came on board.

“I am tired of this place. The party workers have decided that strike is the best option for them now because Imo APC led by Gov Hope Uzodimma doesn’t want to pay them. Some of us, particularly members of the State Working Committee left our different base and businesses and relocated to Imo for party business, one year after, no one cares about our welfare.

“This job is a full time job, we resume here Monday to Friday, sometimes, Saturday and Sundays as the job demands, and at the end of the day you go home and tell your family that you are doing a charity work”

“To make the matter worst, we our support staff are also expecting us to pay them at the end of the month, because they too have families, our party members at our various wards are also looking up to us to host meetings and activities as a state officer”

“Our chairman is doing is best, but there seems to be an evil gang up against him. Maybe some people are not happy with his speed, passion for the job and his life of fearlessness.

“As we are about to embark on the campaign for the general elections, we yet to receive official operational vehicle or any material assistance to enhance our job. We are yet to see any sign of prosperity in this secretariat.

He Called on the state governor and party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to address the situation, describing it as sad and unfortunate.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Cajetan Duke when contacted described the story as a fabricated plot by the opposition to discredit the party. According to him “Uzodimma’s version of prosperity is not sharing bread and tea, but building critical infrastructure to promote sustainable economic development in the state”.