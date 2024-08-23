2,111 Protesters Arrested; 1,403 Remanded In Prison — Femi Falana

No fewer than 2,111 protesters were arrested in connection with the 10-day #Endbadgovernance action across the country that was held from August 1st to 10th.

Also, 1,403 have been surreptitiously arraigned in various courts. However, the suspects were ordered to be remanded in prison custody due to a lack of legal representation, whereas the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, had publicly announced its intention to provide lawyers to defend them.

Femi Falana, SAN, human rights activist, and The Chair, Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond, ASCAB, made the revelations in a fiery statement that also included an ultimatum for the government to charge them to court.

In the statement, entitled ‘HALT THE CLAMPDOWN ON PROTESTERS’, Falana also said: “Seven Polish students, who were taking part in an exchange programme in Bayero University, Kano, were arrested for taking photographs during the protest.

“They may be charged with espionage to give the impression that the protests were instigated by foreign interest groups.”

On the arrested and detained protesters, Falana demanded that “Whenever the suspects are going to be arraigned, they must be given adequate notice to be able to contact the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and their family members to make arrangements for their defence.”

Arrest across Nigeria

Falana also gave a breakdown of the distribution of protesters arrested across the states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

1. Kano — 873

2. Jigawa — 403

3. Katsina–120;

4. Gombe — 111

5. Sokoto — 110

6. Borno — 99

7. Yobe — 90

8. Bauchi-60

9. Plateau — 51

10. Kaduna — 50

11. FCT — 50

12. Nasarawa — 40

13. Niger — 25

14. Zamfara — 19

15. Cross Rivers — 10

‘Suspected looters are treated better’

According to the fiery activist, “We have also confirmed that individual lawyers who had applied for the bail of the detained suspects in police stations were not informed that they were going to be arraigned in the courts.

“We submit that the decision of the authorities to deny the suspects legal representation constitutes a violent breach of their fundamental right to fair hearing guaranteed by section 36 of the Constitution and article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“This is highly discriminatory and illegal on the ground that politically exposed persons who are arrested for looting the treasury to the tune of several billions of Naira are usually informed in advance of the dates and of their arraignment in the courts.

“Such highly placed suspected looters are always granted bail in liberal terms and even authorised by trial judges to travel abroad for medical treatment.

“The offence allegedly committed by the 783 suspects arrested in Kano is that they displayed the Russian flag during the protest.

“A tailor who was sowing the flag was also arrested by the police. It may be difficult to press charges against the suspects in a country where the flags of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and other European countries are hoisted by the majority of hotels in Nigeria while Churches hoist the flag of Israel based on the erroneous belief that it is a Christian country.”