Prince Nixon Okwara Writes On: Is Isiekenesi In Imo State?

A Query Into The Activities Of Past And Present Governments: The Neglect Of A Promising Community

Governor Hope Uzodimma has indeed demonstrated a remarkable commitment to infrastructure development across Imo State.

Under his administration, we have seen significant improvements in critical sectors, including road construction, healthcare, and education.

Areas such as Owerri, Orlu, and Okigwe are undergoing a transformation, with the dualization of major roads, renovation of schools, and construction of modern medical facilities. The Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads are commendable examples of his administration’s resolve to improve connectivity and boost economic activities.

Governor Uzodimma’s focus on addressing Imo State’s infrastructural deficits deserves applause. His efforts to create a shared prosperity agenda and foster economic growth have been a beacon of hope for many. However, these strides bring to light a glaring question: why has Isiekenesi, a vital community in Ideato South Local Government Area, been neglected in this wave of progress?

A History of Neglect:

Isiekenesi, once a vibrant community with immense potential, has long been a symbol of governmental neglect. The last time it experienced any semblance of development was during Governor Ikedi Ohakim’s administration when the construction of the Okwelle-Ntueke Road began. The road’s side drainages were completed, offering hope for a better future, but the project was abandoned by the successive government of Rochas Okorocha, and the hopes of the people were dashed.

Since then, successive administrations failed to address Isiekenesi’s needs. I remember cautioning my people during the 2011 elections, but the bandwagon effect prevailed, and we supported Okorocha’s administration. Eight years later, we were left with regret, as the community’s infrastructure continued to crumble.

The Current Predicament:

Now, under Governor Uzodimma, Isiekenesi faces the same fate. Despite our unwavering support for his first and second terms, we have little to show for it. As someone who has been deeply involved in the APC and worked tirelessly for this administration, it is disheartening to see our community sidelined.

The Okwelle-Uralla Road, a strategic route for trade and commerce that connects us to Anambra State, remains in a deplorable state. This road is critical for economic growth and inter-state connectivity, yet it has been ignored.

Meanwhile, communities like Omuma, the Governor’s hometown, and Orlu have witnessed significant improvements. Isiekenesi and neighboring communities like Dikenafai, the home of our first lady, remain neglected, with access roads in disrepair and no functional medical facilities to serve our people.

Even as an in-law to the Governor, we cannot remain silent. Ward 1 in Isiekenesi played a pivotal role in Governor Uzodimma’s first-term party primaries victory, a fact immortalized in a viral video that trended across Nigeria television channels. Yet, our contributions seem to have been forgotten.

A Call for Accountability:

How do I explain to future generations that I supported and worked for the APC government for sixteen years, only to leave our community in ruins? Isiekenesi has been abandoned, forcing its people to take matters into their own hands by constructing major federal roads just to maintain access to their homeland.

Governor Uzodimma has an opportunity to right this wrong. Isiekenesi is not just a community—it is a vital part of Imo State, with the potential to contribute significantly to the state’s economic and social development. Its neglect is not only a disservice to its people but also a missed opportunity for the state.

As 2027 approaches, we must stand up and demand our rightful share of development. We cannot afford to wait for another “messiah” to come to our rescue. The time to act is now.

Governor Uzodimma, this is your chance to leave a legacy of inclusivity and fairness. History will judge not just your administration but also those of us who failed to speak up when it mattered most.

By Prince Nixon Okwara

Director-General, Grow Orlu Project