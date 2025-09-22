DADDY HEZEKIAH GIFTS STUDENTS OF HEZEKIAH UNIVERSITY NKWERRE.

Announces scholarship largesse.

By Innocent Osuoha.

The Promoter of the first and only privately owned University in the State, His Grace, The Most Rev. Prof. Daddy Hezekiah, OON, has again announced a scholarship of a hundred thousand naira for Students of the Institution.

The scholarship scheme, which is aimed at alleviating the fees burden on the Parents and Guardians of the students, has been a regular feature since the inception of the University in 2015.

As a further support to ameliorate the fees burden on Parents and Guardians, there is also a provision for installmental payment, a scheme which allows seventy percent payment of the total fees at the inception of the Session while the remaining thirty percent is paid before the second Semester examination just as outright payment of the fees is also allowed.

Another gift from Daddy Hezekiah are in the area of sundry fees. Such fees for the faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences and Department of Languages and Mass Communication have been reduced from a hundred and eleven thousand naira to one hundred thousand naira.

In the same vein sundry fees for faculty of Management and Social Sciences as well as Department of History and International Studies have been reduced with immediate effect from ninety-five thousand naira to eighty-five thousand naira.

It would be recalled that the Promoter had always reiterated that the University was established to make education affordable to the down trodden.

Some Parents who reacted to this gesture, on condition of anonymity, commended the Promoter while asking Parents and Guardians to avail themselves of the golden opportunity.