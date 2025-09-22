Sorrow, Tears As Imo Community, Buries 12 Njaba River Bridge Accident Victims

…Woman, Two Children Involved

By Innocent Osuoha

It was a solemn moment and gloomy occasion as tears flowed uncontrollably when mourners and sympathizers cried out their hearts for the souls of the the remains of the twelve Jehova Witness members who lost their lives on 7th September, 2025.

The regrettable occasion was the burial of the victims of the disastrous accident at Awonmama end of Njaba River bridge, on the Owerri Onitsha Road, Imo State, which claimed about 12 lives.

No sooner a central funeral service at Umuofeke Agwa Assembly Center of the Jehova Witness had ended than bereaved family members carried their deceased ones home for internment.

The most pathetic was the burial of a woman and her two children aged four years, and one year-nine months old respectively, all buried in one grave.

It was an extremely unusual funeral service that sympathizers, all with red eyes as a result of weeping, could hardly exchange pleasantries.

It would be recalled that on 7th September, 2025, news made the rounds, that a fatal accident at the Njaba bridge Awonmama, along Owerri/Onitsha road claimed many lives among them were church members of the Jehovah Witness congregation.

The news had it that majority of the victims were from Agwa Community in Oguta LGA said to be returning home after attending their annual Jehovah Witness Assembly Convention at Uli, Anambra State.

Eye witnesses said the accident was as a result of traffic fault.

The witness had said that a trailer which was plying against traffic rules(one way) devastatingly rammed into the bus conveying the worshippers home leaving many dead.