Orluzurumee Youth Assembly Gets New Executive

..As President-elect Assures Of Purposeful Leadership

By Amaechi Chidinma

It was a joyous moment as the members of Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, on Sunday, 21st September, 2025, elected new executive to pilot the affairs of the association.

The election, which was peaceful, fair and free, witnessed the presence of stakeholders from Orlu Senatorial Zone.

In his speech, the newly elected President of OYA, Prince Izunna Obiefule, who hails from Orlu LGA, thanked the members for their full support, fair conduct and active participation.

Obiefule stressed on the need for the youth of Orlu Senatorial Zone to work in unison to make Orlu Zone a better place to habitat for all.

“l believe in team work. I have accepted this mandate. I am assuring you that our team will work in unison to ensure that the voice of Orlu Zone is heard and the interest of Orlu Zone is captured in the scheme of events. Before I was made President, I did my mathematics and noticed that I am prepared for the job”, the President-elect said.

Obiefule expressed dismay that insecurity has eaten deep into the nooks and crannies of Orlu Zone, promising that the group is going to liaise with relevant authorities to ensure that insecurity in Orlu Zone is tackled and surmounted, rating the current economic growth index of Orlu Zone zero percent.

He said if youths are meaningfully and productively engaged, crime and violence will be completely eradicated in the state especially in Orlu Zone where Oil and Gas are being produced in large quantity. “You build the youth, you build the nation. The people have the right to hold political office holders accountable on the mandate they gave them so that good leadership will be upheld for the good and interest of the people who own the government.

The President-elect seized the platform to remind Orlu Zone youths to bear in mind that there is no other place like home, reiterating that tackling insecurity will be given priority in his tenure, extolling the out-going executive of OYA led by Comr. Thedeus Emejuru, for creating an avenue for the present exco to emerge.

Speaking earlier, Comr. Thedeus Emejuru, who hails from Ideato South LGA, said he was very happy of the successful election, describing OYA as a body that unites Orlu Youths in the 12 LGAs of the Zone, enjoining youths not to soccumb to any level of intimidation or crime.

The former President reeled out some of the laudable achievements during his tenure to include collaborating with relevant agencies in peace building geared towards making sure lasting peace is enthroned in Orlu Zone.

With the Electoral Committee Chairman, Engr. Okolie Christian, from Orsu LGA, noting that the election, which was credible, “started with a 3-day screening exercise. We had more than 50 contestants, after thorough screening, 4 persons emerged as President, 3 of them stepped down for Prince Izunna Obiefule. He got 36 votes out of the 37 voters, you can see, it was a massive support,” he added.

While highlighting that Orluzurumee Youth Assembly has achieved great feat, Okolie, who was the OYA former President, observed that Prince Izunna Obiefule (President), Dim Chibuike (Secretay General), Nnanna Chukwuemeka (Vice President), Ikenna Orioha (Publicity Secretary), Paul Mercy (Contact/Mobilization), Okorie Chigoziri Kenneth (Ass Secretary), Chinaka Awa (Organizing Secretary), Emenalo Sopuruchukwu (Treasure), Obimma Jesse (Students Affairs), Desmond Okolie (Welfare), Chima Sobiere (Provost), John Chituze (Financial Secretary) were successful in the election.