Use this opportunity to make Mega Millions of Naira

By Imo Trumpeta -
0
88

EUC Christmas Bonanza Offer is HERE!!!🔥🔥Investing in Ibeju-Lekki is a WIN-WIN 📌📌❗️
With Springwood Courts by EUC Homes, YOU can invest wisely 👍🏼 ✅

Springwood Courts is one of our finest properties with close proximity to Lekki Free Trade Zone.
✅ Sell 3Plots, Get 1plot free 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
✅30% off springwood courts

Location: Okeogun Town Ibeju Lekki

Selling Price: N7.2M/600sqms

Title: Deed of Assignment

Reach out to us today and begin your journey to becoming a land owner!

ESTATE FEATURES
✅Good Road Network
✅ Quick allocation
✅ Secured Environs
✅ Excellent Natural Environs amongst others🤩🤩

NEIGHBORHOOD
– Lekki Deep Sea Port
– PAN African University
– New Int’l Airport
– Dangote Refinery
Enquiries/Inspection

☎️ 08171947272

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR