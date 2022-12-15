Use this opportunity to make Mega Millions of Naira

EUC Christmas Bonanza Offer is HERE!!!🔥🔥Investing in Ibeju-Lekki is a WIN-WIN 📌📌❗️
With Springwood Courts by EUC Homes, YOU can invest wisely 👍🏼 ✅
Springwood Courts is one of our finest properties with close proximity to Lekki Free Trade Zone.
✅ Sell 3Plots, Get 1plot free 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
✅30% off springwood courts
Location: Okeogun Town Ibeju Lekki
Selling Price: N7.2M/600sqms
Title: Deed of Assignment
Reach out to us today and begin your journey to becoming a land owner!
ESTATE FEATURES
✅Good Road Network
✅ Quick allocation
✅ Secured Environs
✅ Excellent Natural Environs amongst others🤩🤩
NEIGHBORHOOD
– Lekki Deep Sea Port
– PAN African University
– New Int’l Airport
– Dangote Refinery
Enquiries/Inspection
