How Gunmen Murdered APC Chieftain In Oru East After Meeting  

Captain Tony Enoch, a kinsman of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, also the Presidential Campaign Council Chairman for APC (Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima) 2023 Presidential election in Oru-East has been reportedly shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Enoch, who is also the Coordinator for the Grow Orlu Project, a political structure of the Senator-elect of the Imo West Senatorial District was reportedly shot on his way from the APC Stakeholders meeting held at the Oru- East council headquarters.

It was reported that the gunmen after shooting the slain party chieftain on Tuesday night around the Awomama Technical School area of Oru-East dumped his remains in his car boot.

A community source revealed that the deceased was ambushed by armed men, who forcefully ordered him to park his car before he was shot dead and dumped inside the boot.

We also gathered that the deceased appeared to have been killed by three gunshots to his head at the time his lifeless body was found on Tuesday night.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found by passersby who saw traces of blood under a parked car before raising an alarm that attracted the residents of the community

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that he had yet to be briefed on the murder incident.

He promised to make inquiries and get back to our correspondent but he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.