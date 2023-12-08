CAF Awards 2023: Nnadozie, Abiodun, Super Falcons Among Final Top Three Nominees

Chiamaka Nnadozie has made the final shortlist for the 2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Nnadozie was outstanding for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The shot stopper also played a crucial role in her club, FC Paris’ maiden appearance in the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

South Africa’s Andile Dlamini and Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi are the other goalies nominated for the award.

In the Women’s Young Player of the Year category, Deborah Abiodun will slug it out with Comfort Yeboah (Ghana) and Nesryne El Chad (Morocco).

Nigeria was among the final three nominees in the Women’s National Team of the Year category.